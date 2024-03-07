Ukrainian officials say the Russian military patrol ship Sergey Kotov sank in the Black Sea after being targeted by Ukrainian-made sea drones. The reported hit is calling attention to drones as effective weapons to keep Russian forces from taking control of the Black Sea. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze gained exclusive access to the development and testing site of this cutting-edge drone technology. VOA footage and video editing by Vladyslav Smilianets.

…

за темою: