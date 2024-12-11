Futsal was invented in Uruguay almost a century ago to play indoor soccer or football on a basketball court. It’s become hugely popular and this year Ukrainian players medaled in the international Futsal championship. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. (Video edited by Yuriy Dankevych )
…
Futsal was invented in Uruguay almost a century ago to play indoor soccer or football on a basketball court. It’s become hugely popular and this year Ukrainian players medaled in the international Futsal championship. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. (Video edited by Yuriy Dankevych )
2024-12-11