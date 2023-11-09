Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Thursday rejected any calls for talks with Russia amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Those who argue that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia now are either uninformed or misled, or they side with Russia and want Putin to take a pause before an even larger aggression,” Kuleba posted on X.

Kuleba said Ukraine “should not and will not fall into this trap.”

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it would engage in talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his side will not participate in negotiations until Russia has withdrawn all of its troops from areas it occupies in Ukraine.

Kuleba said Thursday that Ukraine and Russia held 200 rounds of talks between 2014 and 2022, which included 20 cease-fire agreements, and that none of those actions prevented Russia from launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse.

