Skip to content
стрічка:
Ukraine says Russian drone attacks targeted energy infrastructure
Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate 100,000 people in worst flooding in decades
Ukrainians stay in front-line town despite danger, hardships
Germany refutes claim it is enabling genocide in Gaza
US top military leaders face Congress over Pentagon budget and questions on Israel, Ukraine support
China’s Xi meets with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support against Western democracies
Cameron to try to rally US support for Ukraine aid
Russians stage rare protest after unprecedented floods engulf Ural region
IAEA chief calls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant attack a ‘serious incident’
Spain to scrap ‘golden visas’ granting non-EU property buyers residency
Swapping of the Guard: French, British troops mark Entente Cordiale
Ukraine reports downing 17 Russian drones
Ukraine denies Russian claim it struck Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
US, Britain, Australia weigh expanding AUKUS security pact to deter China
Record flood waters rise in Russia’s Urals, forcing thousands to flee
ПРАВДА УКРАЇНИ
Primary Navigation Menu
Menu
Важливі новини
важливі українські та світові новини
Суспільство і влада
громадянське суспільство контролює владу
Корупція
про хабарників і їх родичів
Україна і українці
усе про успіхи і проблеми українців
Війна
фронтові та військові новини
Світові новини
новини з усього світу
Бізнес
бізнесові та економічні новини
Вибирайте
найкращі товари та послуги за вигідними цінами
Про нас
Цікаві посилання
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Контакти
En
Ukraine says Russian drone attacks targeted energy infrastructure
…
поширити:
Telegram
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Mastodon
Nextdoor
Email
Print
за темою:
2024-04-10
Previous Post:
Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate 100,000 people in worst flooding in decades
коментуйте:
Cancel reply
Copyrights © 2004-2024
Правда України
·
Dmnsa
·
eStudio
·
seLLines
·
Купуй!
·
MeNeedIt