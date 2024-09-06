KYIV, Ukraine — Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight caused fires and injured at least five people across the country, local authorities said on Friday.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 27 out of 44 Russia-launched drones with eight more “likely downed by the electronic warfare tools” overnight.

Russia also used two missiles in the attack, the air force said in the statement via the Telegram messaging app.

The governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv said a missile attack damaged residential buildings and injured three people in the town of Liubotyn on Friday morning.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak said the air force shot down five drones and one missile over the region.

Various overnight attacks in this central region injured two people, damaged over 12 homes and impacted power lines and gas pipelines, he added.

Lviv regional authorities said drone debris fell in an industrial zone, setting fire to four trucks. A team of 32 firefighters had put out the fire by the morning and the governor reported no injuries during the attack.

Another fire caused by falling debris had been put out in the southern region of Mykolaiv where the air force shot down seven drones, its governor said.

…