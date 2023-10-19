Ukraine’s military says Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on four Ukrainian regions overnight but most of them were intercepted and destroyed by air defenses.

A total of 17 drones and missiles were launched against infrastructure, civilian, and military targets in Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, the military said Thursday.

Three drones and one cruise missile were shot down by Ukrainian forces, the military added.

There were no reports of casualties.

On Wednesday, officials in southern Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a residential area killing at least two people. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the missile hit a food shop in the Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, said the attack happened in the village of Stepove and damaged both residential buildings and an agricultural business.

Another Russian missile strike earlier Wednesday hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Wednesday that attack killed five people and injured five others.

Another Russian strike killed a woman and injured four other people in Dnipropetrovsk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

RFE/RL contributed to this report. Some information came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

…