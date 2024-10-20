Ukraine’s military deployed air-defense systems early Sunday to repel an aerial assault on Kyiv, according to the capital’s top elected official.

“Stay in shelters!” Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on the Telegram messaging app, according to Reuters, which was unable to independently confirm the scope of the aerial assault.

Hours later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin used the same messaging app to say Russian defense forces had destroyed at least one drone flying toward its capital city early on Sunday.

According to Reuters, preliminary information indicated no reports of damage or casualties where debris fell in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region.

Other drone attacks were reported in Russia’s southwestern region of Lipetsk and the western regions of Bryansk and Oryol region. Regional governors reported no casualties and destruction of most incoming drones.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports, and Russian officials rarely disclose the extent of damage inflicted by the Ukrainian drone attacks, especially on military, transport or energy infrastructure. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attacks.

French Minister in Kyiv

Saturday’s attack on Kyiv followed a visit to the city by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who said a Ukrainian defeat would mean “chaos” in the international system.

According to Agence France-Presse, Barrot’s speech came hours after Russian forces issued a statement claiming that they’d captured another village in the country’s east.

Barrot’s visit, aimed at underlining Paris’ support for Ukraine, comes at the end of a week in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled his “victory plan” to defeat Russia, again calling for beefed-up Western backing.

“A Russian victory would consecrate the law of the strongest and precipitate the international order towards chaos,” said Barrot, who also warned that recent reports of North Korean regular troops supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, if verified, would constitute a serious escalation of the war.

France’s top diplomat also said Paris was open to the idea of an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, but that talks would continue on the subject with allies.

Barrot’s stop in Kyiv coincided with the G7 defense ministerial meeting in Naples, Italy, which saw a pledge of “unwavering” support for Ukraine, including vows of military aid, according to a final statement.

“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” read the group’s final statement following the one-day summit.

Information in this report is from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

…