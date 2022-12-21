Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus Monday in what some see as an attempt to pressure dictator Alexander Lukashenko into joining a ground offensive. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with videographer Eugene Shynkar.
…
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus Monday in what some see as an attempt to pressure dictator Alexander Lukashenko into joining a ground offensive. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with videographer Eugene Shynkar.
2022-12-21