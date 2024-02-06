A reported split between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi is raising concern inside Ukraine on the country’s ability to fight Russian aggression, even with continued support from its allies. For VOA, Anna Chernikova reports from Kyiv. VOA footage by Eugene Shynkar.
