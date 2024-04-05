Skip to content
стрічка:
Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
Turkish aid worker killed in attack in Somalia
NATO members urged to provide air defense systems for Ukraine
Spain’s decision to recognize Palestinian state marks potential turning point for Europe
Biden heralds 75th anniversary of NATO’s founding
Ukrainian officials say deadly Russian drone attack hit Kharkiv
Britain demands investigation into Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers
What’s behind Putin’s attempts to link Ukraine to Moscow terror attack?
Kremlin critic examines Moscow’s attempts to blame others for Islamic State attack
29 killed in deadly nightclub fire in Istanbul
NATO foreign ministers to discuss proposed military fund for Ukraine
Zelenskyy lowers military mobilization age amid soldier shortage
UK police: Suspects in attack on Iranian journalist fled country
Blinken urges swift, impartial investigation into Israeli strike that killed aid workers in Gaza
Ukrainian woman forges new path as blacksmith in husband’s absence
ПРАВДА УКРАЇНИ
Primary Navigation Menu
Menu
Важливі новини
важливі українські та світові новини
Суспільство і влада
громадянське суспільство контролює владу
Корупція
про хабарників і їх родичів
Україна і українці
усе про успіхи і проблеми українців
Війна
фронтові та військові новини
Світові новини
новини з усього світу
Бізнес
бізнесові та економічні новини
Вибирайте
найкращі товари та послуги за вигідними цінами
Про нас
Цікаві посилання
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Контакти
En
Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
…
поширити:
Telegram
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Mastodon
Nextdoor
Email
Print
за темою:
2024-04-05
Previous Post:
Turkish aid worker killed in attack in Somalia
коментуйте:
Cancel reply
Copyrights © 2004-2024
Правда України
·
Dmnsa
·
eStudio
·
seLLines
·
Купуй!
·
MeNeedIt