Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces reelection amid growing anger over his government’s response to the massive earthquakes that have recently battered Turkey. The longtime Turkish leader is calling for unity and pledging a massive rehousing drive, as the disaster is set to dominate polls announced for May 14. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces reelection amid growing anger over his government’s response to the massive earthquakes that have recently battered Turkey. The longtime Turkish leader is calling for unity and pledging a massive rehousing drive, as the disaster is set to dominate polls announced for May 14. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
2023-03-02