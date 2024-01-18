Turkey has joined with Bulgaria and Romania to clear mines from the Black Sea, facilitating Ukrainian efforts to export grain to world markets. But as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, Turkey is also resisting calls to allow NATO mine-clearing ships.
