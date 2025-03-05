U.S. President Donald Trump said late Tuesday he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table to discuss ending Russia’s three-year war on Ukraine.

“Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” Trump said in an address to the U.S. Congress. “It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides.”

His description of the letter matched what Zelenskyy posted earlier in the day on social media, saying Ukraine was ready to negotiate “as soon as possible” and would “work under” Trump’s “strong leadership” to reach a peace deal.

Zelenskyy said his acrimonious encounter with Trump at the White House last Friday was “regrettable” and that he remains ready to sign a deal that would give the United States substantial, long-term rights to Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals needed for the American manufacture of technology products.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian leader said in a statement that his discussions with Trump and Vice President JD Vance “did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

Trump ordered Zelenskyy to leave the White House, and the minerals deal was left unsigned.

Trump and Vance, seated close to each other in the Oval Office, assailed Zelenskyy as being ungrateful for the more than $100 billion worth of munitions the United States has sent to Kyiv’s forces to fend off Moscow’s 2022 invasion, even though the Ukrainian leader had on numerous occasions thanked the U.S.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence,” Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. “And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins,” an anti-tank missile weapons system. “We are grateful for this.”

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” Zelenskyy said. “None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.”

Vance told VOA on Tuesday, “We do believe that it’s in Russia’s best interest, but also Ukraine and the United States’s best interest, to bring this conflict to a close.”

Zelenskyy said the first stage of any truce in the fighting “could be the release of [Russian and Ukrainian] prisoners [each country is holding] and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.”

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the U.S. to agree a strong final deal,” he said.

But reaching a peace deal could prove difficult. Ukraine has long demanded a restoration of its internationally recognized 2014 borders before Moscow unilaterally seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Overall, Russia now holds about a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including much of eastern Ukraine, and has vowed to not return any of it to the Kyiv government.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has said the U.S. and its allies in Europe need to provide security for Ukraine so that it is protected against another Russian invasion, even if Moscow agrees to a halt in the ground fighting and end its daily aerial bombardment of Ukraine.

Britain, France and “a coalition of the willing” of other European countries agreed last weekend to send troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to support a ceasefire, but Trump has declined to commit the U.S. to providing a military backstop to enforce a truce against further Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy’s statement came hours after Trump paused further military aid to Ukraine.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace,” a senior administration official told VOA in an email. “We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that his country needs “real, fair peace,” as well as security guarantees to ensure Russia doesn’t threaten Ukraine again in the future.

“It was precisely the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine 11 years ago that allowed Russia to start with the occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas,” Zelenskyy said. “Then, the absence of security guarantees allowed Russia to launch the full-scale invasion. And now, because there are still no defined security guarantees, it is Russia that is keeping this war going.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. pausing military aid to Ukraine is the best contribution to the cause of peace, and that it could help push Ukraine to engage in a peace process.

VOA’s Kateryna Lisunova contributed to this report. Some information was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

