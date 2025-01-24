Just days into his presidency, Donald Trump is intensifying pressure on Russia to begin peace talks with Ukraine. On Thursday, Russia dismissed Trump’s threats of new sanctions and tariffs on the Kremlin if it refused to end the war. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
