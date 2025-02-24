Russian forces have been shelling Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine almost daily since the start of their invasion three years ago. Despite the constant bombardment, local business owners continue working, and volunteers from all over the world are on hand to offer support. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
