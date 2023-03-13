While the world has seen images of house-to-house combat in Bakhmut, most of the front lines in the Ukrainian war are different. Dug into trenches or under the cover of trees, soldiers endure the tiring routine of waiting for orders or an enemy attack. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report by Yan Boechat from Velyka Novosilka in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

