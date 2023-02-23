Vitaly Antyshchuk was a Ukrainian soldier who died in a Russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region in May. He left behind his wife, Yulia, and their 6-year-old daughter, Alyssa. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb met up with them in Warsaw, Poland, where they fled to escape the war.
