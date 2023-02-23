In Syria’s rebel-controlled Idlib province, February’s deadly earthquakes on the Turkish-Syrian border devastated a medical system already weakened from years of civil war. Rebel leaders warn of medicines running out as many quake survivors face disease and infections. Dorian Jones reports for VOA from Istanbul. Camera — Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Ahmad Fallaha
