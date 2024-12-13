With a naval base in Tartus and an airbase near Latakia, Russia was the main source of military support for Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria. With Assad deposed and granted asylum in Moscow, Russia’s regional influence may be greatly diminished.
…
With a naval base in Tartus and an airbase near Latakia, Russia was the main source of military support for Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria. With Assad deposed and granted asylum in Moscow, Russia’s regional influence may be greatly diminished.
2024-12-13