Officials in southern Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian aerial attacks overnight injured at least four people and damaged civilian infrastructure.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that Russian forces carried out what he called a “massive” drone attack that disrupted power and heat services. He said the damage included a children’s clinic and a kindergarten.

Russian attacks overnight also damaged power lines in the Cherkasy region, where Governor Ihor Taburets said debris from destroyed drones damaged eight houses.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 106 of the 167 drones that Russian forces launched overnight.

The intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions, the military said.

Russia’s military said Wednesday it shot down about 30 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly over the Bryansk region where officials said there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Ukrainian forces attacked an oil refinery overnight in the Russian city of Syzran, in the Samara region.

Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Telegram that the situation at the refinery was under control, and that the attack caused no major damage.

Syzran is about 800 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, making the attack unusual in how far into Russia Ukrainian forces decided to strike. Most Ukrainian attacks take place in regions along the border between the two countries.

Oil facilities and military airfields are among the most common targets for the deeper attacks.

