A Russian official said Thursday that debris from a downed Ukrainian drone killed three people in the Belgorod region of Russia.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Telegram that the debris destroyed a house and that three bodies were recovered from the rubble.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack, with air defenses downing a drone over Belgorod.

Belgorod is one of the Russian regions that borders Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said Thursday that Russia attacked overnight with 33 drones targeting multiple regions, and that Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 28 of the aerial vehicles.

One of the targeted regions was Odesa, in southern Ukraine, where officials reported damage to port infrastructure and residential buildings. At least one person was injured.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian aerial attacks.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

