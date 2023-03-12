Among the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the early February quake in Turkey are religious minorities that call the region home. These communities have faced the same loss of life and property as other Turkish people, and in some cases, their very existence is at risk. Ezel Sahinkaya reports for VOA. (Camera: Murat Karabulut, Mahmut Bozarslan, Onur Erdogan)
