Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country may deploy new “strike weapons” in response to a U.S. plan to place missiles in Germany. Both the U.S. and Russia recently signaled a readiness to deploy intermediate-range weapons that were banned for decades under a Cold War-era treaty. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
2024-07-29