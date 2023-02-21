Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he is suspending Russia’s participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control pact.

The treaty signed in 2010 limits each country to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads. It is due to expire in 2026.

Speaking during a state-of-the-nation address to the Russian Duma, or parliament, Putin said he is not completely withdrawing from the treaty at this time.

He also said Russia should be ready to resume nuclear weapons testing if the United States does so.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

…