belgrade, serbia — Scuffles erupted for a second day Wednesday in a northern Serbian city between police and opposition protesters demanding arrests over a deadly roof collapse at the city’s railway station earlier this month.

Anti-government protesters sought to block a courthouse in Novi Sad, where the roof collapse at the station on Nov. 1 killed 15 people and injured two others. Riot police pushed the protesters away from the building.

A similar opposition action on Tuesday resulted in an hours-long standoff.

The collapse in Novi Sad has triggered a wave of protests against the populist authorities and arrests of several activists who have taken part. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption led to sloppy renovation work at the station and consequently to the roof collapse.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic on Wednesday warned protesters in a statement that police “won’t tolerate disruption of public law and order, threats to the security of the country and state institutions, as well as attacks on police.”

Separately, police detained two activists in Belgrade who were protesting against plans to demolish a World War II-era bridge that carries trams as well as vehicle traffic over the Sava river between the new and old parts of the city.

Authorities plan to build a new bridge in its place, a process that will take at least three years. Opposition activists say the existing bridge should be preserved and that the process of awarding contracts for the building work lacks transparency.

In Novi Sad, a group of opposition lawmakers managed to enter the court building on Wednesday while police pushed away others who were standing outside. Protesters are also demanding the release from detention of activists jailed during the recent protests over the collapse.

The huge concrete outer roof of the railway station building suddenly crashed on Nov. 1, falling on people sitting on benches or standing below. Initially 14 people died and three were severely injured but one of the injured people died on Sunday.

The authorities have promised a thorough investigation and Serbia’s construction minister, Goran Vesic, resigned shortly after the tragedy.

Populist President Aleksandar Vucic has said more resignations will follow, and on Wednesday a former construction minister now in charge of trade, Tomislav Momirovic, also said he was stepping down.

No one has been arrested, however, and no charges have been brought, though prosecutors said dozens of people have been questioned as part of the probe.

The station was originally built in 1964 and was renovated twice in recent years as part of a wider agreement with Chinese state construction companies.

