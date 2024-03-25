Russian pro-government media are ignoring the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility for the deadly attack last Friday at a Moscow concert hall, instead focusing on unsubstantiated allegations that the mass killing was linked to Ukraine. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report from the VOA Moscow bureau.
…
Russian pro-government media are ignoring the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility for the deadly attack last Friday at a Moscow concert hall, instead focusing on unsubstantiated allegations that the mass killing was linked to Ukraine. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report from the VOA Moscow bureau.
2024-03-25