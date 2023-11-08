On Tuesday, Polish truckers blocked roads to three border crossings with Ukraine for the second day in a row. The truckers say their Ukrainian counterparts have an unfair advantage due to regulations passed during Russia’s war on Ukraine. Lesia Bakalets reports from the Korcheva-Krakovets border crossing. Camera: Daniil Batushchak.
