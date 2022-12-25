Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in February, Poland has become a key NATO ally in confronting Moscow’s aggression and an indispensable U.S. partner in the region. More than 7 million Ukrainians have crossed the Polish border as refugees. Today, Ukraine and NATO allies rely on Poland for the delivery of weapons and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has this report from Warsaw. Camera: Daniil Batushchak.

