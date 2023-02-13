February 13 marks one week since devastating twin earthquakes struck the Turkish Syrian border. With the death toll surpassing 30,000 and hundreds of thousands more homeless, the region remains in the grip of a growing humanitarian crisis. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul. Camera: Memet Aksakal, Mouneb Taim.
