The Netherlands powered into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup as group winners ahead of the United States with a 7-0 demolition of Vietnam Tuesday.

Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord both scored twice in the biggest win yet at the Women’s World Cup, eclipsing Germany’s 6-0 thumping of Morocco.

A crowd of 8,215 were treated to the Dutch goal bonanza in Dunedin.

In the build-up, Dutch coach Andries Jonker said he wanted the 2019 finalists to finish top of the group in order to stay clear in the last 16 of Group G leaders Sweden, who routed Italy 5-0 at the weekend.

Jonker’s team made his wish come true by blitzing Vietnam, who have lost all three games on their Women’s World Cup debut.

The Dutch scored their first four goals inside the opening 23 minutes, the pick of which saw Brugts hit the top corner.

Vietnam were under pressure from the opening minute as the Dutch chalked up 42 shots on goal over the 90 minutes.

Lieke Martens grabbed the first goal with eight minutes played when she lobbed her marker and Vietnamese goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran.

Forward Katja Snoeijs made it 2-0 three minutes later when she stroked her effort inside the post past the stranded Tran.

After Brugts’ superb third, Roord volleyed in a cross for her first goal on 23 minutes.

With half-time approaching, Tran put in a superb save to deny Roord, but midfielder Danielle van de Donk was on hand to slot home the rebound to make it 5-0 at the break.

Tran was replaced in the Vietnam goal by Thi Hang Khong for the second half, while 17-year-old Wieke Kaptein came on to make her third appearance for the Dutch.

Brugts scored again, from outside the area, when she fired into the opposite corner with a fierce strike that gave Khong no chance.

Martens had a goal ruled offside by the VAR before Roord, who had also clattered the woodwork, headed in the seventh goal with seven minutes left.

…