Authorities in Nepal say hundreds of vulnerable Nepalis have been recruited by the Russian military in recent months, with promises of high wages and citizenship. In this report from Kathmandu, a Nepali family tells VOA about how their son joined the Russian army as a mercenary after being left destitute in Russia by a scammer. Henry Wilkins has the story.
…
Authorities in Nepal say hundreds of vulnerable Nepalis have been recruited by the Russian military in recent months, with promises of high wages and citizenship. In this report from Kathmandu, a Nepali family tells VOA about how their son joined the Russian army as a mercenary after being left destitute in Russia by a scammer. Henry Wilkins has the story.
2024-03-04