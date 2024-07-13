The NATO alliance completed its annual summit this week in Washington, celebrating its 75th anniversary and making long-term commitments of military support for Ukraine. It promised the country’s future is in NATO, while calling out China, Iran and North Korea for enabling Russian belligerence. Jeff Custer reports.
