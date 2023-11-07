NATO has suspended operations for the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key Cold War era security pact, in response to Russia pulling out of the agreement.

The CFE includes many of NATO’s 31 member countries and was aimed at limiting the size of Cold War rivals’ forces at or near mutual borders.

Russia formally withdrew from the treaty and blamed the United States, alleging that the U.S. undermined post-Cold War security by expanding the NATO military alliance.

NATO responded by freezing operations for the agreement on Tuesday, saying it wouldn’t be feasible for the treaty to exist where allied parties abide by it and Russia does not.

Many NATO allies condemned the action taken by Russia.

“Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and its war of aggression against Ukraine which is contrary to the Treaty’s objectives,” NATO said in a statement.

Russia’s withdrawal from CFE is the latest in a series of Russian termination of several security agreements involving the U.S. and Russia.

The Kremlin has already revoked its participation in the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the New START treaty, an arms control pact.

Both the United States and Russia pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, with each country citing violations from the other as grounds for their withdrawal.

Following Russia leaving the CFE, the United States said that it would remain committed to “effective critical arms control” in a statement released by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Some information in this report was taken from The Associated Press and Reuters.

