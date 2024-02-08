Hungary’s NATO allies are turning up the pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban to swiftly approve Sweden’s accession to the alliance, after lawmakers from his party refused to vote on the issue this week in parliament. Henry Ridgwell reports from Budapest.
…
Hungary’s NATO allies are turning up the pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban to swiftly approve Sweden’s accession to the alliance, after lawmakers from his party refused to vote on the issue this week in parliament. Henry Ridgwell reports from Budapest.
2024-02-08