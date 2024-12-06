According to recent numbers, 120,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died fighting Russia’s invasion. The number of wounded is nearing 200,000. Those who survived — some having lost limbs — face a grueling road to recovery. In Mexico City, a unique program is offering them a lifeline. Karen Sanchez reports.
