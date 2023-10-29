Britain’s King Charles III begins a four-day tour of Kenya on Tuesday, his first trip to Africa since becoming king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year. His objectives include addressing what Buckingham Palace officials describe as “painful aspects” of Britain’s colonial past with the East African nation. He’ll also discuss issues related to the climate crisis and the importance of national security. VOA Nairobi Bureau Chief Mariama Diallo reports.

