Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk was among the first people to investigate Russia’s abduction of children from Ukraine. At a ceremony in Washington, she was honored for her work, alongside journalists from Burkina Faso, Gaza, India and Belgium. From Washington, Liam Scott has the story. Camera: Adam Greenbaum
…
Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk was among the first people to investigate Russia’s abduction of children from Ukraine. At a ceremony in Washington, she was honored for her work, alongside journalists from Burkina Faso, Gaza, India and Belgium. From Washington, Liam Scott has the story. Camera: Adam Greenbaum
2024-12-06