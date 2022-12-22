The Israeli arms industry is growing fast, due in part to Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing Iranian military threats to the Middle East and beyond. The Israeli defense company Rafael recently signed a deal with the U.S. Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop, test and manufacture the Iron Beam laser system, the newest example of Israel’s anti-missile and anti-aircraft technology. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. VOA footage by Ricki Rosen.

