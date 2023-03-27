A security guard was killed in a gun attack on Albania’s largest broadcaster early Monday, with the country’s prime minister calling the assault on the media outlet “worrying”.

The 60-year-old guard was in a booth outside the Top Channel headquarters in Tirana when he was hit by a burst of gunfire from a passing SUV.

The police gave no possible motive for the attack, saying “the investigation is ongoing”. But they said the attackers used a Kalashnikov rifle.

The SUV was found hours later on the side of the road approximately 40 kilometers away from the scene of the attack, where it had been set on fire.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama offered condolences to the victim’s family and the staff at Top Channel, and called for “everyone’s solidarity at this very worrying moment”.

The U.S. embassy in Tirana condemned the shooting.

“We urge law enforcement to carry out a comprehensive investigation that will bring perpetrators to justice,” the embassy said.

Albania was once infamous for illegal arms trafficking. More than a million Kalashnikov rifles were stolen from military depots during an uprising in the 1990s.

However, mass shootings and violent attacks on journalists are rare in the poor Balkan nation.

…