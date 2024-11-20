Leaders of the 20 largest economies, the G20, ended a two-day summit in Brazil with a statement supporting developing world priorities on climate change, poverty reduction and taxing billionaires. The final communique did not include strong language on Ukraine and Gaza that the United States had sought. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara is traveling with President Joe Biden and brings us this report from Rio de Janeiro.
…
Leaders of the 20 largest economies, the G20, ended a two-day summit in Brazil with a statement supporting developing world priorities on climate change, poverty reduction and taxing billionaires. The final communique did not include strong language on Ukraine and Gaza that the United States had sought. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara is traveling with President Joe Biden and brings us this report from Rio de Janeiro.
2024-11-20