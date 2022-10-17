Multiple explosions hit Ukraine’s capital Monday, with the head of the Ukrainian president’s office saying Russian forces had attacked using Iranian-made drones.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klichko said blasts took place in the central Shevchenko district, the same area where Russian missiles struck last week as part of widespread airstrikes across the country.

Klichko said Monday’s attack damaged several apartment blocks and sparked a fire in a non-residential building.

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, attributed the attacks to so-called kamizake drones, a tactic Russia has used recently to crash drones into a target.

Last week’s attacks interrupted a long stretch of relative quiet in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said those strikes and ones elsewhere were made in retaliation for an attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

