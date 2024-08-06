Lyon, France — Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as France advanced to the final of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics with a 3-1 win over Egypt after extra time on Monday.

France will play Spain in Friday’s final at Parc des Princes in a match that will ensure the first European gold medalist in 32 years.

The host nation came from behind at Stade de Lyon to beat an Egypt team that was closing in on an upset after leading through Mahmoud Saber’s 62nd-minute goal.

France had hit the frame of the goal on three occasions before Mateta equalized in the 83rd and sent the game into extra time.

His second came in the 99th after Egypt’s Omar Fayed was sent off for a second yellow card.

Michael Olise added France’s third in the 108th.

While this will be the first time gold has been won by a European team since Spain’s victory at Barcelona 1992, it also ends the dominance of Latin American nations after the last five editions of the tournament saw victories for Brazil and Argentina — two each — and Mexico.

It also gives France coach Thierry Henry the chance to added to his storied career, having won the World Cup and European Championship with France as a player.

This would be his first major honor in a coaching career that is still early in its development.

France’s only Olympic gold came at Los Angeles 1984 and it also took silver when the Games were held in Paris in 1900.

One of the pre-tournament favorites, France had gone into the semifinal with a perfect winning record, having taken maximum points in the group phase and beaten Argentina in the quarterfinals.

But Egypt had already proved capable of upsetting the odds by beating Spain to top its group. And it came so close to another surprise win when Saber flashed a shot past France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

By that point, Loic Bade had already headed against the foot of the post in the first half.

Egypt’s goal sparked a reaction from the French fans, who roared loudly to try to lift their team.

Egypt keeper Alaa Hamza denied Alexandre Lacazette from point blank range. France hit the frame of the goal twice more in the space of seconds when Lacazette headed against the foot of the post and Bade hit the bar with a follow up header.

The equalizer finally came when Olise strode through the middle of the field and slipped a pass into the run of Mateta.

With Hamza advancing to cut down the angle, Mateta got to the ball first and swept home.

France thought it had won a penalty deep into stoppage time when VAR reviewed a handball by Fayed.

Referee Said Martinez spent agonizingly long reviewing the sideline monitor before eventually determining there had been a foul in the buildup.

While that was a reprieve for Egypt and sent the game to extra time, Fayed was sent off in the 92nd, having been booked during heated scenes when the potential penalty was being reviewed.

France took advantage of the extra man and went ahead through Mateta’s second goal of the match.

Once again Olise was at the heart of it — swinging a ball into the box for Kiliann Sildillia head across goal. Mateta rose and headed past Alaa.

Olise then got on the score sheet himself firing low with a first time left-footed shot from inside the box.

