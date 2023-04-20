Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili — imprisoned in Tbilisi for more than a year — is in critical condition and, according to his family, his health is deteriorating. Poland, Ukraine and other European countries are calling for his release. His supporters say Russia is behind his captivity. From Warsaw, Myroslava Gongadze has this report. Camera: Daniil Batushchak.

…

за темою: