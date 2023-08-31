Ukrainian leaders and advocates say Russia has been holding in captivity more than 20,000 Ukrainians since the start of its full-scale invasion. From Warsaw, Poland, reporter Lesia Bakalets has the story of the agonizing wait of one woman whose husband was detained in October and taken to a prison in Moscow. Camera: Daniil Batushchak
