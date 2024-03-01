The leaders of 23 European parliaments are imploring U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to take up and pass additional assistance for Ukraine in its defensive war with Russia. Johnson says Congress must secure the U.S. southern border and fund the U.S. government before taking up foreign aid. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
