LONDON — More than a dozen European leaders gather in London on Sunday for crisis talks, looking to boost security cooperation and support for Ukraine after an astonishing blowout between Kyiv and Washington.

Ukraine’s allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment to counter growing concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Russia.

The day after he was kicked out of the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was warmly welcomed to Downing Street on Saturday.

He twice embraced the British prime minister in front of cameras and secured a loan to strengthen defenses depleted by more than three years of fending off Russia’s invasion.

“I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war,” Zelenskyy said.

“We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all.”

He is due to meet King Charles III on Sunday before joining a cohort of European allies at a security summit.

The meeting brings together leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Turkey, NATO and the European Union.

“Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Downing Street said Sunday’s summit would again stress the need for a “strong lasting deal that delivers a permanent peace” and discuss “next steps on planning for strong security guarantees.”

With fears growing over whether the United States will continue to support NATO, the gathering in the U.K. will also address the need for Europe to increase defense cooperation.

‘Very welcome’

As Zelenskyy’s convoy swept into London on Saturday, a crowd of supporters cheered.

“You’re very, very welcome here in Downing Street,” Starmer told Zelenskyy before their 75-minute closed-door talks.

The pair discussed Ukraine’s position and how to end the war “with a lasting and just peace … that will not allow Russia to use the ceasefire to rearm and attack again,” according to a statement released by Zelenskyy’s office.

They also unveiled a $2.84 billion loan agreement to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities, to be paid back with the profits of immobilized sovereign Russian assets.

“The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “This is true justice — the one who started the war must be the one to pay.”

While in London he said he was “happy” to “have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all.”

Just hours earlier, Zelenskyy was being shouted down at the White House.

As cameras rolled in the Oval Office, Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance angrily accused Zelenskyy of not being “thankful” and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms.

Trump also accused him of ingratitude and gambling with the potential of World War III.

Zelenskyy meanwhile insisted there should be “no compromises” with Putin as the parties negotiate to end the war.

‘Strategic partners’

Trump has alarmed Kyiv and European allies with his abrupt pivoting of Washington’s yearslong support for Ukraine.

The recently inaugurated Republican has cast himself as a mediator between Putin and Zelenskyy, and has sidelined Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.

In the Oval Office, Trump said that he had “spoken on numerous occasions” to Putin — more than has been publicly reported.

Last week, after meeting with Starmer in Washington, Trump said there had been “a lot of progress” toward a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine and that negotiations were at a crucial stage.

Though he refused to apologize after the White House clash, Zelenskyy indicated that he was still open to signing a deal on Ukraine’s mineral wealth that is coveted by Trump, insisting that “despite the tough dialogue” Ukraine and the United States “remain strategic partners.”

“But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on X.

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev, meanwhile called Zelenskyy an “insolent pig” who had received “a proper slap down in the Oval Office.”

Moscow branded Zelenskyy’s Washington trip as a “complete failure” while Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Trump of “switching … the roles of victim and aggressor” in the conflict.

“Yesterday evening underlined that a new age of infamy has begun,” she said.

