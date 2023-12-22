During his November visit to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, the next Kremlin threat will extend to the Baltics. VOA’s Eastern Europe chief visited the Estonian military base where U.S. and Estonian troops have developed their capabilities to confront potential aggressors. VOA footage by Daniil Batushchak.
