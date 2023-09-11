A runner has completed a 50-day ultramarathon from Amsterdam to Kyiv in a bid to raise money for ambulances on the front lines in Ukraine. Reporter Lesia Bakalets was at the finish line in Kyiv to see Dutch national Boas Kragtwik complete his 2,500-kilometer run. Camera: Yevhenii Shynkar
