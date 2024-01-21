Russia says at least two dozen people are dead after a neighborhood of a Russia-annexed city came under shelling by Ukrainian forces. In a separate attack, a Russian chemical transport terminal also came under fire. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story.
