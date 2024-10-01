Madrid — Among those not present at Tuesday’s inauguration of Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was the Spanish monarch.

Sheinbaum did not invite King Felipe VI of Spain to the ceremony after the monarch did not respond to a letter demanding that he apologize for Spain’s 16th century defeat of Mexico’s powerful Aztec rulers.

Today, a diplomatic dispute between Mexico and Spain over the event half a millennium ago is motivated more by domestic political tensions in both countries, analysts said.

The issue of Spain’s colonial past has also revealed political splits within Spain’s own left-wing coalition government, observers noted.

In 2019, Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador, who is known as AMLO and is an ally of Sheinbaum, wrote to King Felipe and Pope Francis to ask them to apologize for the abuses during and after the 1519-1521 conquest.

Sheinbaum said that when King Felipe failed to respond, he was not invited to the ceremony, Reuters reported.

The snub to King Felipe prompted the Spanish government to say it would not participate “at any level.”

During a visit to New York last week for the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reported that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ruled out participating in Tuesday’s ceremony in Mexico City.

“Spain and Mexico are brotherly peoples. We cannot therefore accept being excluded like this,” he said.

“That’s why we have made it known to the Mexican government that there will be no diplomatic representative from the Spanish government, as a sign of protest.”

Historic wounds

Historians agree that Spain’s conquest of Mexico was marked by violence.

However, accounts from that time, including The True History of the Conquest of Mexico by Captain Bernal Diaz del Castillo, counter claims of cruelty while also being critical of the campaign by Hernan Cortes.

Spain’s government has rejected Mexico’s demand for an apology for the conquest, saying the events of the past cannot be judged by the standards of today.

Observers suggest that Sheinbaum’s decision not to invite the Spanish king was motivated by a current of anti-Spanish thought she shares with AMLO.

Commentators said both Mexican leaders have sought to appropriate a version of history which blames the Spanish conquest for ills which afflict modern Mexico.

Jos Maria Ortega, a Mexico-based analyst who has co-written The Dispute of the Past: Spain, Mexico, and the Black Legend, said: “AMLO and Sheinbaum share the idyllic view that Mexico had existed for thousands of years when this was not the case.

Mexico as it exists today won independence from Spain in 1821 after a war that spanned 11 years.

“AMLO will blame corruption, which is a problem for Mexico, on the time of conquest. This plays well with some Mexicans who are anti-Spanish but not those who are pro-Spanish,” Ortega told VOA.

Analysts suggest Mexico’s first female president was interested in provoking a diplomatic row with Spain for domestic political gain.

Tomas Perez Vejo, a professor at the National School for Anthropology and History in Mexico, said Sheinbaum sought to exploit anti-Spanish feelings among supporters.

“Sheinbaum is a supporter of what is known in America as woke, or the politically correct, and defends the Indigenous people. There is also a populist element in which Spain is seen as the enemy by [Mexican] nationalists,” he told VOA.

“Relations between Mexico and Spain have been complicated since AMLO came to power in 2018. But this relationship is too important in terms of trade, tourism, which have carried on as if nothing happened despite the political ill feelings,” he said. “This latest row is not going to cause lasting damage.”

European roots

Both Lopez Obrador and Sheinbaum are descendants of more recent immigrants from Europe. AMLO’s maternal grandfather was born in Spain and Sheinbaum’s grandparents were Jews from Lithuania and Bulgaria.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the dispute has revealed divisions within Spain’s minority coalition government.

The Socialist-led government will not attend the inauguration but representatives of Sumar, the far-left Spanish party, which is the junior partner in Spain’s coalition, have accepted an invitation to travel to Mexico.

“Sumar is more about examining the context of history. But the Socialists do not want to do that. The polarization between parties is seen over the colonization of America,” Oriol Bartomeus, a professor of politics at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, told VOA.

Some historians argue that Mexico, for three centuries known as New Spain, was not formally a colony, but an overseas territory of Spain and that its inhabitants held full rights as subjects of the Spanish crown.

That argument has not dampened the drive by some Spanish politicians to call for atonement for the nation’s imperial past.

Ernest Urtasun, the minister of culture who is a member of Sumar, this year announced museums would review their collections to “overcome a colonial framework,” El Pais reported. Mexico and other nations formerly dominated by Spain have demanded the return of pre-Hispanic artifacts currently owned by museums in Europe.

Ana Maria Carmona, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Seville, noted that divisions over the conquest of Mexico between the Socialists and Sumar were the latest in a series of tensions in the government.

The two parties fell out over laws on sexual protection, animal rights and housing, she said.

